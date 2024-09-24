BUSINESSNEXT wins Comparably 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award

The only Indian-origin company among the top 150 global firms to receive the award

NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BUSINESSNEXT (parent company of CRMNEXT), a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, is thrilled to announce that it has won the “2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award” from Comparably.

With this, BUSINESSNEXT becomes the only Indian-origin company that has secured a spot among the top 150 global firms celebrated for employee satisfaction.

This award is based on anonymous feedback from employees on Comparably.com, which evaluates the company’s efforts on various employee workplace, benefit, and wellness parameters. The recognition and award highlight BUSINESSNEXT’s commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching work environment and celebrates its comprehensive offerings that contribute to employee satisfaction, well-being, and an unparalleled workplace culture. From competitive benefits to unique perks, the company’s focus on employee-centric policies has helped it stand out in the industry.

Lipika Mohanty, Director of People and Development at BUSINESSNEXT, stated, “BUSINESSNEXT is truly honored to receive the prestigious Best Perks & Benefits award”.

“This recognition, based on employee surveys, reflects our continued dedication to ensuring our employees thrive both personally and professionally, and it reinforces the culture of care we strive to maintain every day. The 2024 Best Perks & Benefits Award from Comparably further emphasizes BUSINESSNEXT’s position as a leading employer, and showcases our value of “We Care” as well as our continued commitment to employee well-being”, added Mohanty.

