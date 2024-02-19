BTS’ J-Hope to release special album, docu on street dance

J-Hope of the phenomenal BTS will drop a new album and a documentary about street dance, the rapper-dancer's music roots, BigHit Music said Monday. The special album, titled "Hope On the Street VOL.1," containing six tracks, will be released on March 29. Along with the album, a new documentary of the same name will be released one day earlier, the label said, adding that the artist planned the simultaneous production of the album and the documentary from the beginning. J-Hope visited Osaka, Paris, New York, and his hometown city of Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, to connect and dance with street dancers there for the documentary, according to the company. The six-part documentary series will be premiered on March 28 on the streaming platforms Tving and Prime Video, with a new episode being released every Thursday and Friday. Source: Philippines News Agency