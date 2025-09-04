Bristol Bay Cellular and RINA to Launch Alaska’s Cloud-Native Core Network Powered by Mavenir

Partnership delivers advanced 4G services, geo-redundancy, and a clear path to 5G for rural Alaskan networks

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, today announced a significant expansion of its cloud-native Packet and Voice Core solutions into Alaska through agreements with Bristol Bay Cellular and the Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA). This fully cloud-native mobile core deployment in Alaska, brings advanced 4G capabilities and a seamless evolution path to 5G standalone (SA) to some of the most remote communities in the United States.

As part of this collaboration, a new carrier-grade cloud-native core platform will be deployed in Anchorage, Alaska. This platform will support localized mobile traffic for RINA partners in the state, including Bristol Bay Cellular, while also acting as a redundant core for other RINA member networks across the U.S., complementing the existing deployment in Utah. To help ensure full alignment and future-readiness, Mavenir will also upgrade the Utah-based core platform, originally deployed for RINA in 2022, to the latest version, ensuring seamless operation and unified management across both sites.

The fully containerized cloud-native core infrastructure, based on Mavenir’s industry-leading 5G-ready solutions, including IMS, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and Packet Core, is built to support scalable and secure 4G services today, and can be upgraded to full 5G SA capabilities as RINA partners require.

“This deployment reflects our strong and long-standing relationship with RINA, confirming a shared vision to support rural operators with state-of-the-art core network solutions,” said Ashok Khuntia, President, Core Networks, Mavenir. “We are proud to support both RINA and Bristol Bay in future-proofing their infrastructure with a cloud-native core that supports 5G evolution.”

“Mavenir’s cloud-native architecture allows RINA to share a robust, scalable core infrastructure across our partner networks while maintaining independence and flexibility for each operator,” said Allen Bennion, Director of Operations, RINA. “With this latest deployment in Alaska, we are extending that capability even further, ensuring redundancy and performance for our members.”

“Mavenir’s solution and collaborative approach allow us to deliver cutting-edge 4G and soon 5G services to our customers in Alaska, improving connectivity and creating new opportunities,” said Earl Hubb, Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Bay Cellular.

This deployment advances modern, secure communications infrastructure in a strategically important region, replacing legacy systems and reducing reliance on non-U.S. vendors, while enabling rural carriers to deliver reliable mobile voice and data services at scale.

About RINA

RINA is a premier provider of wireless telecommunications services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to optimize network performance and expand connectivity for rural wireless providers. Headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, RINA serves customers throughout North America with a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer service.

For more information, visit www.rinawireless.com

About Bristol Bay Cellular

Bristol Bay Cellular Partnership (BBCP) is committed to delivering superior communications services throughout the Bristol Bay region. Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Mavenir and RINA, we develop advanced technologies and supporting services that strengthen our regional workforce and ensure rural communities in Bristol Bay have access to the same high-quality communication networks available nationwide.

BBCP is headquartered in King Salmon, Alaska, and is a proud member of the Bristol Bay Communications Group, also known as The Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative Family of Companies, which has been serving member communities since December 1974.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bristolbay.com

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

