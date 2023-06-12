BOOST FOR INNOVATION WITH LAUNCH OF FIRST GOV’T 5G TECH CENTRE

The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) has launched the first government 5G Technology centre, the MRANTI 5G Experience Centre.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the MRANTI 5G Experience Centre offers a prototyping, test, demo and lab area with speeds of up to 1 Gigabyte per second (GBps), for industry applications and use cases by vertical sectors to be showcased.

“Designed for prototyping, testing and development, the MRANTI 5G Experience Centre will complement a growing number of 5G innovation facilities in Malaysia," he said at the opening of the centre at the MRANTI Park in Bukit Jalil here today.

He said the centre is a significant milestone to fast-track new innovations that will improve the way of life, work and play in a more enriching data-driven future.

Furthermore, Chang said five proof of concepts (POCs) involving network operators, IoT solution providers and technology developers have joined the MRANTI 5G Experience Centre.

“These POCs include solutions for healthcare, agriculture, smart city development, drone technology, surveillance and more to benefit B40 communities as well as industries. We are just initiating this programme, and I hope after this more companies or industries will do the same,” he said.

He said a recent report by GSM Association revealed that Malaysia currently has a one per cent adoption rate of 5G despite achieving close to 50 per cent 5G population coverage.

“Industry observers have alluded that a key indicator for the success of 5G must include enterprise innovation and use cases that provide compelling applications to intensify industry adoption,” he said.

