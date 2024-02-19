Latest News

Bohol police seize P14.6-M shabu

Bohol anti-narcotics operatives seized an estimated PHP14.6 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust over the weekend. The operation also led to the arrest of Guardson Abila Binarao, of Poblacion III, Tagbilaran City, who is out on bail for possession of a loose firearm and illegal drugs, Bohol Provincial Intelligence Unit chief Col. Lorenzo Batuan said Monday. Binarao was arrested in Purok 5, Barangay Mayacabac in Dauis town on Saturday. He yielded a total of 2.15 kilograms of shabu valued at PHP14.6 million. The suspect had recently been released on bail for charges of illegal possession of a firearm after his arrest in 2016 in Tagbilaran City. Binarao is now facing drug charges in court. Source: Philippines News Agency

