Manila: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its revenue collection target by PHP1.328 billion in January this year. In a statement Thursday, the bureau reported that it has collected a total of PHP79.343 billion, surpassing the PHP78.015 billion collection target for January by 1.7 percent. This collection is also 8.1 percent higher than the PHP73.397 billion revenue collected in the same month last year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio emphasized the bureau’s commitment to sustaining revenue growth while ensuring seamless trade and robust border protection. Rubio expressed his commitment to continue implementing measures to achieve better and positive performance.

Rubio stated, “The BOC will continue to innovate, enforce strict measures, and collaborate with stakeholders to support the government’s fiscal goals and drive national progress.” The bureau’s efforts are focused on maintaining this momentum throughout the year.