BOC intercepts P20-M smuggled onions at Misamis Oriental port

MANILA: Authorities have intercepted two containers of smuggled onions worth PHP20 million at the Mindanao Container Terminal Port in Misamis Oriental on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said the shipments were seized in a joint operation of the BOC Northern Mindanao, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement Security Services (ESS), Department of Agriculture (DA), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI).

“Onions are being sold at higher prices in our local markets. This should not have been a predicament for an agricultural country like us. The more empowered these people feel about smuggling these products, the more our economy will suffer. So, we cannot let that happen because the people will be the most affected,” said Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

The shipment of 50,000 kilograms of onions that were declared as bread and pastries came from China and arrived in Cagayan de Oro City on Dec. 6, 2022.

CIIS director Jeoffrey Tacio said they received intelligence information about the containers that will pass through the MCT port while carrying smuggled onions.

“As we’re nearing the end of 2022, I’m glad to see that our agents are still hard at work in stopping these smuggled goods from passing through our borders. Now more than ever, it is so critical to protect our economy from the adverse impact of smuggled agricultural products,” he said.

Upon receiving the joint request by CIIS and ESS on Dec. 9, Port of Cagayan de Oro District Collector Alexandra Lumontad immediately issued a Pre-Lodgement Control Order (PLCO) against the shipment on the same day.

On the other hand, Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy acknowledged the team as he underscored the hard work and dedication they have shown in seeing the operation through despite the challenges.

“As leaders, we want always to be a motivational factor to our people. We want them to see that like them, we are hard at work in exercising our mandate and taking away the power from these groups. But I also like to say that our team members always inspire us,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency