PCUP eyes more livelihood programs for urban poor in 2023

MANILA: The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) on Thursday bared its plan to implement more livelihood programs for the urban poor in 2023.

This came after PCUP chairperson, Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr., emphasized the need to push for more livelihood projects to empower the urban poor communities.

“This is the surest way for us to support and be successful in our beloved President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Romualdez Marcos Jr.’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of our poor countrymen,” Jordan said.

Jordan said government services intended for the country’s marginalized and underprivileged sectors should also include sustainable livelihood programs for the poor.

He said concerned government agencies must work together to promote the welfare and interests of every poor Filipino household.

A total of PHP6.435 million were distributed to around 429 beneficiaries from 16 Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations during the ceremonial pay-out held at the Barangay Opao Gym in Mandaue City, Cebu in November.

PCUP Visayas area coordinator Julito Layon said the recipients went through a meticulous process set by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and qualified after passing the criteria for the distribution of startup funds.

The livelihood assistance from the DSWD will serve as seed capital for the beneficiaries’ chosen enterprises.

The PCUP has vowed to carry out initiatives that will help the Marcos administration realize its goal of reaching a single-digit poverty rate by 2028.

Created in 1986 under the Office of the President, the PCUP is tasked to promote and protect the rights of urban poor organizations and communities, including informal settler families.

The PCUP serves the direct link of the urban poor to the government in policy formulation and program implementation addressed to their needs.

The commission specifically responds to issues on urban poverty such as demolitions, reclamation, and housing and provides assistance to the poor

Source: Philippines News Agency