Rains continue to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas

MANILA: Parts of Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The northeast monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley and the province of Apayao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The regions of Bicol, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Caraga will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA last spotted 215 km. east northeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur.

These areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

PAGASA said the rest of Luzon will experience light rains caused by the northeast monsoon, while the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon, the Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture out into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency