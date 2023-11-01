Boac cemetery packed with biggest crowd since 2020

Municipal authorities here said the crowd gathered in the town's lone cemetery as of this writing is by far the biggest since 2020. In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, Luna Eulogio Manrique, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Mitigation Office (MDRRMO), said the crowd inside the Boac Catholic and Municipal Cemetery has been overflowing since dawn on All Saint's Day. He estimated that about 5,000 people were packed inside the cemetery at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 'We have not seen a crowd this big inside the cemetery since before the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. Vehicles cannot even park any closer than 200 meters away from the cemetery's gates,' he said in Filipino. Meanwhile, the MDRRMO head said law and order inside the burial place is being enforced by around 50 members of the town's police force, who are being reinforced by a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team from the Marinduque Police Provincial Office. Manrique said the municipal government also fielded a 50-strong contingent to meet whatever challenges that may arise in the cemetery during the day. He said the MDRRMO has a first aid team on standby in the cemetery. Manrique said free lugaw (rice porridge), bottled water, biscuits, candies and candles are being distributed to visitors bought using monetary donations by the provincial and municipal leaders, local fraternities, and the Boy/Girl Scouts of the Philippines. 'So far, it has been peaceful here all day. But the police and MDRRMO personnel will be here until tomorrow (Nov. 2) because we expect an influx of latecomers,' he added. Manrique said Boac's public cemetery is composed of the municipal cemetery and the Catholic cemetery, co-located within the same sprawling property, and with a single entrance and exit. Regional security The Police Regional Office 4B (Mimaropa), meanwhile, said over 1,000 police officers have been deployed to public cemeteries, cemeteries and columbaria across the region for the 'Undas' holidays. "We have deployed more than 1,000 PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel and established 192 police assistance desks to ensure the strict implementation of the ban on drugs, liquor, weapons, gambling paraphernalia, as well as karaoke and other loud music players in all cemeteries in Mimaropa," PRO 4B chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said in a statement. Mimaropa is composed of the provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan. Doria also urged the public to strictly follow all rules and regulations being enforced in cemeteries. "We will not tolerate any violations of these regulations and will take the necessary actions to ensure peace and order during this significant period," he added. The PRO 4B Regional Operations Division said an estimated 43,000 visitors are expected to flock to cemeteries in the region for the occasion. Doria also assured the public of stricter security measures in all public utility hubs, transport terminals and major thoroughfares amid the expected influx of passengers.

Source: Philippines News Agency