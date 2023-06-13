Biden reschedules meeting with NATO chief due to root canal

US President Joe Biden on Monday rescheduled a sit-down with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after undergoing a multi-day root canal. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday alongside a White House reception for senior diplomats. 'The President's bilateral meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the White House reception for Chiefs of Mission will be rescheduled for tomorrow," the White House said in a statement to reporters. Biden's surgery was announced hours earlier Monday morning by the White House physician. Dr. Kevin O'Connor said Biden reported having tooth pain on Sunday, and underwent the first part of the procedure that day after an X-ray determined he would need a tooth extraction. The White House earlier announced Biden would not attend an event celebrating the women's and men's NCAA Championship teams. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted that event in Biden's stead.

Source: Philippines News Agency