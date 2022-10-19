BI nabs 2 American fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday reported the arrest of two American fugitives wanted by US federal authorities for serious crimes in separate operations in Metro Manila and Rizal province.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in a statement, said Teresita Kindle, 57, and Virgilio Carigma Cruz, 67, were arrested on Sept. 27 and Oct. 6, respectively, by the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

Kindle was apprehended at a condominium unit in Little Baguio, San Juan City while Cruz was arrested at his residence in Barangay San Pedro in Morong town, Rizal province.

The BI chief ordered the duo’s arrest at the request of the US authorities who sought their help in locating and deporting the fugitives.

“They will be deported and placed in our bureau’s blacklist of undesirable aliens, thus they are perpetually banned from re-entering the Philippines,” he said in a statement.

Tansingco added that these foreigners are already undocumented aliens as their passports were either revoked by the State Department or have already expired.

Rendell Ryan Sy, BI-FSU acting chief, said Kindle was charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering before the US district court in Florida which issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was arrested on the strength of a deportation warrant that Tansingco signed pursuant to a deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against her last month.

Meanwhile, Cruz has an arrest warrant issued by the superior court of New Jersey in February 2018 after he was indicted on illegal drug charges.

Both are currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation

Source: Philippines News Agency