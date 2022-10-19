Marcos set to tour BRP Gabriela Silang on PCG’s 121st anniversary

President Ferdinand R. Marcos will make a tour of BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) largest offshore patrol vessel, in Port Area, Manila on Wednesday.

Marcos’ tour of BRP Gabriela Silang will coincide with PCG’s 121st founding anniversary celebration, the Presidential News Desk (PND) said in a press statement.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos will attend the Philippine Coast Guard’s 121st founding anniversary in Port Area, Manila on Wednesday, where he is expected to lead the awarding of outstanding PCG members and tour a coast guard ship,” the PND said.

BRP Gabriela Silang is an 84-meter vessel designed to fulfill the PCG’s mandates on maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue, maritime security, maritime safety, and marine environmental protection.

The offshore patrol vessel is capable of transporting approximately 500 people at one time and performs beyond its contractual specification of 20 knots of speed, according to PCG’s official website.

Known for its “excellent seakeeping ability and maneuverability,” BRP Gabriela Silang has a range of 8,000 nautical miles at 15 knots and an endurance of up to five weeks of non-stop operations.

During the PCG’s commemoration of its 121st founding anniversary, Marcos will also deliver a keynote speech and present the awards to 13 outstanding coast guard personnel.

“The chief executive will lead the presentation of awards to the PCG’s exemplary members, with Admiral Artemio M. Abu assisting him,” the PND said.

After his keynote speech, Marcos is expected to receive a memento from the PCG.

This year’s theme of PCG anniversary celebration is “[email protected]: Committed to Go Beyond Towards Nation Building.”

The PCG is the primary agency responsible in performing maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime safety, marine environmental protection and maritime security.

It envisions itself as a “world-class” sea guardian by 2028 “to save lives, ensure safe maritime transport [and] cleaner seas, and secure maritime jurisdiction.”

During a meeting held at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Oct. 11, Marcos discussed with his Cabinet the plans to develop and upgrade the country’s maritime and aviation industries.

The Department of Transportation earlier vowed to continue the Maritime Safety Enhancement Project which aims to modernize and reinforce the PCG’s capability to ensure the country’s maritime safety and security.

Source: Philippines News Agency