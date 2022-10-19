Weeklong ops net 550 suspects, P2.6-M drugs in C. Luzon

A total of 550 individuals who committed various offenses were arrested and some PHP2.6 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in weeklong anti-crime operations in Central Luzon.

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO3) chief, said on Tuesday the anti-criminality operations from Oct. 9 to 15 were part of their continuing drive to maintain peace and order in the region.

Of the total arrested individuals, Pasiwen said 194 have standing warrants of arrest, 172 for illegal drugs, 165 for illegal gambling, 12 for illegal possession of firearms, and seven for robbery.

Of the 194 suspects with warrants of arrest, 20 are wanted for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, and frustrated murder.

Operatives also seized PHP2.6 million worth of illegal drugs, PHP93,079 worth of bet money, and 19 assorted loose firearms.

Pasiwen lauded the operating troops for the accomplishment and asked them to continue their stepped-up efforts for a safer Central Luzon.

“Let us continue our campaign to eradicate all forms of criminality in the region,” he said in a statement.

He likewise cited the vital contribution of the local officials and residents in PRO3’s anti-criminality programs.

“We always say that every member of the society has the duty to help address crimes and lawlessness in the country. Kaya po kami sa PNP-PRO3 ay nagpapasalamat sa patuloy ninyong pagtulong sa pananatili ng kaayusan at kapayapaan upang mabilis na masolusyunan ang mga kriminalidad sa ating komunidad (Thus, we, at the PNP-PRO3, are thankful for your continuous support in maintaining peace and order to solve immediately the criminalities in our communities),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency