Batangas deploys mobile kitchen, distributes meds to typhoon victims

The provincial government here has begun distributing medical supplies and dispatching mobile kitchens to evacuees affected by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami).

In an interview on Thursday, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Amor Banuelos-Calayan said they have coordinated efforts with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to distribute hot meals and conduct medical assessment in different evacuation sites.

She said they opened a total of 34 evacuation centers in Calatagan, Alitagtag, Batangas City, Lobo, Tuy, Lipa City, San Juan, Taal, Cuenca, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, Mabini, Balete, Mataas na Kahoy, Balayan, Sto. Tomas City, Calaca, and Tingloy.

There are 2,200 families or 5,926 individuals currently housed in evacuation centers while there are 34 families or 108 individuals who are outside evacuation centers or staying with their relatives, she added.

Calayan said 220 stranded passe

ngers are being taken care of by Asian Terminal Inc. (ATI).

She underscored that “due to prompt action from the beginning, there are no records of casualties but only minor injuries that have already been managed.”

There are also some roads that are not passable in some areas of Batangas City, Nasugbu, Balayan, Laurel, Balete, Rosario, Taysan, San Pascual, Lobo, Tingloy, Lemery, San Luis, Calatagan, Calaca City, Bauan, and Agoncillo, she said.

The provincial government is also coordinating with the local DRRMO for immediate response and provision of appropriate assistance in flooded wards and emergency rooms of the provincial hospital in Lemery town.

Meanwhile, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has personally assessed flooded areas and visited evacuation centers to immediately respond to the people’s needs.

He is reminding locals to “take care as strong winds and [heavy] rain are still expected.”

Source: Philippines News agency