BARMM Expands Health Services to Bangsamoro Residents Nationwide.

COTABATO CITY: The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has announced an extension of medical services to Bangsamoro residents living outside the region. This initiative is part of the regional government’s commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare access to its citizens, regardless of their location.

According to Philippines News Agency, BARMM Health Minister Dr. Kadil Sinolinding emphasized the inclusivity of the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIPP). This program offers crucial medical care to Bangsamoro patients inside and outside the BARMM region. Dr. Sinolinding, an ophthalmologist and member of the BARMM parliament, expressed gratitude towards the collaboration with 31 public and 21 private hospitals.

The MAIFIPP is being executed in partnership with a total of 52 hospitals, ensuring that eligible indigent and financially incapacitated patients have uninterrupted access to medical assistance. The p

rogram also addresses the healthcare needs of decommissioned Moro combatants and their families within the region, providing them with essential support.

Dr. Sinolinding reiterated the program’s core mission, stating, “Our medical assistance is designed to protect and preserve the lives of every Bangsamoro.” The impact of this initiative is evident, with the MAIFIPP serving 119,877 admissions and outpatients from September 2022 to September 2023.

Baby Norbaina Caludtiag, head of BARMM’s Malasakit Program Unit, highlighted that partner hospitals are accessible to all eligible clients. Patients seeking assistance must submit the necessary documentation to the social workers at their respective hospitals to receive care.