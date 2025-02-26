AXI RECOGNISED WITH ‘BEST WORKPLACE 2025’ AWARD BY XREF ENGAGE

SYDNEY, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi announced that it has been recognised with the Best Workplace 2025 award by Xref Engage. The latest award builds on the broker’s previous recognition by Voice Project, where Axi won the ‘Best Workplace’ award for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

Rajesh Yohannan, CEO at Axi, shared his excitement for the company’s newest recognition: “This award is a testament to the strong culture we’ve built together—one grounded in innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. At Axi, we continually invest in creating a safe and respectful environment where everyone can express their opinion and be heard, and thrive and succeed, and we’re incredibly proud to see our efforts reaffirmed.”

Founded in 2007, the Australian-based broker has grown from a two-person startup to a highly respected global group of companies, with over 400 staff members from 45+ nationalities across nine offices worldwide: Australia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Dubai, Philippines, Malaysia, India, and Vanuatu.

The latest accolade follows a series of other notable achievements for Axi. In 2024, the broker was recognised with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award at the 2024 Dubai Forex Expo and was recently named ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ by Finance Feeds. Additionally, the broker was also named Best Broker (MENA), Most Trusted Broker (LatAm), Most Reliable Broker (Europe), and Best Introducing Broker Programme (Asia) for 2024 by Global Forex Awards.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cccccb40-307b-4f21-bcf2-1af3f88de766

