Ateneo routs Adamson, stays 2nd in UAAP men’s tennis

MANILA: Ateneo de Manila University blanked Adamson University, 5-0, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men's tennis tournament at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila Sunday night. The Blue Eagles improved to 6-1 for second place behind unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tennisters (6-0). The Falcons remained winless in seven matches. Axl Gonzaga won the first singles over Miecos Candelasa, 6-2, 6-4, while JJ Llavore and Stef Gurria rallied past Reymoses Amba and Tristan Correos, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first doubles match to give Ateneo a 2-0 lead. JD Velez made it 3-0 after beating Ramon Bentillo, 6-4, 4-1 (ret.) in the second singles. Cebuano Jan Godfrey Seno and Austin Delos Santos then outplayed Nikko Lumahang and Lawrence Sombreo, 7-5, 6-3, in the second doubles; match while Nio Tria clobbered Jerald Delos Santos, 6-0, 6-1, in the third singles. "We need to keep on improving to be able to really play well in the second round. I know that all schools will be better and stronger so my team should be really ready. We don't take each school for granted," coach Gee Abacan said in an interview on Monday. "Ateneo's best finish was way back in 2001 when I was a player. We won," he recalled. "It's only recently that the men's team became a contender. We have been to three straight finals already but we lost all." Abacan and former national player Patrick John Tierro began coaching the team in 2015. Tierro left for the United States two years ago. 'Even now, we help each other even if he's already abroad,' Abacan said. 'This will be my last year as coach so I just cherish the time I have with my players.' The Blue Eagles are determined to improve on their runner-up finish last season. "Of course, the target is to win the title. But I know it takes so much work to achieve this. It's still a long way to go as we just started the second round," the 42-year-old Abacan said. Ateneo's only loss was inflicted by UST, 1-4. 'Their lineup is really, really so lid and they are undefeated so far. Tough team to beat but we will do our best," added Abacan. Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) defeated University of the Philippines (UP), 4-1, while National University (NU) downed De La Salle University with the same score. The UE Red Warriors claimed their fifth win against two losses for third place while the NU Bulldogs are fourth at 4-3. The UP Fighting Maroons are fifth at 2-5, followed by the Green Tennisters at 1-6. In the women's division, NU is on top at 4-0 followed by UST (4-1), UP (3-2), La Salle (1-4) and Ateneo (0-5). Meanwhile, UST faces UE, Adamson battles NU and La Salle meets UP in Wednesday men's division matches. Source: Philippines News Agency