Arrest warrant vs. broadcaster’s killers out soon: PTFoMS

MANILA: The Misamis Occidental Regional Trial Court (RTC) is expected to issue the warrant of arrest against the three suspects in the 2023 killing of Filipino radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon in Calamba town, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said Tuesday. Provincial Prosecutor Dickie Gongob had already approved the filing of the cases for murder and theft before the Misamis Occidental RTC, PTFoMS executive director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said in a news release. Gutierrez identified the suspects as alias 'Ricky,' 'Inteng,' and 'Boboy,' adding that their true identities would be revealed as soon as the warrants are out. Citing an update from Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) ground commander and Misamis Occidental police director Col. Dwight Monato, Gutierrez said Gongob found a 'reasonable certainty of conviction' once the cases go on trial. He said Inteng and Boboy would be charged with murder, while an additional case of theft would be filed against Ricky. Gutierrez not ed that the PTFoMS, with the help of the APO Production Unit, managed to print around 70,000 pieces of 'wanted' flyers to hasten their arrest. He said about 40,000 pieces of the flyers have been shipped to the office of Monato in Oroquieta City for dissemination in Misamis Occidental and nearby areas. He added that the Philippine Ports Authority also agreed to disseminate the remaining 30,000 pieces of flyers in all of the country's ports, especially in Mindanao. 'Aside from containing the computer-generated sketch of alias Ricky, the flyers also contain the contact information of the PTFoMS and the standing reward money for the suspects' arrest totaling PHP3.7 million,' Gutierrez said. Gutierrez said the suspects were identified by the SITG and the complaint submitted before Gongob's office, just days after the killing of Jumalon. 'There is a reason for the delay in the filing of the cases but as this has been hurdled already, we are confident that justice would be soon served to Jumalon and his family ," Gutierrez said. Gutierrez said Gongob had also approved the recommendation of attending prosecutor Mark Jerome Labad to deny the alibi presented by Inteng and Boboy to distance themselves from the incident. 'Labad contended that their excuse for allegedly not being present during the attack on Jumalon should be better appreciated by the court in a full-blown trial,' he said. 'All the suspects have been positively identified by witnesses, with alias Ricky also being identified by the intelligence community as a former armed fighter of the communist New People's Army. Records also show that alias Ricky has several standing warrants of arrest for murder, frustrated murder, and involvement in illegal drugs,' Gutierrez added. Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker of Calamba Gold FM 94.7, was shot inside his home studio in Purok 2, Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri, while livestreaming his regular morning program 'Pahapyod sa Kabuntangon' on Nov. 5, 2023. Security camera footage showed alias Ricky went straig ht to a sitting Jumalon and shot him at point-blank range with a .45 caliber pistol. He then snatched the gold necklace around Jumalon's neck before fleeing with his accomplices on board a motorcycle. The killing caught live on camera drew widespread condemnation, with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directing law enforcement agencies and the PTFoMS to quickly act on Jumalon's case. Source: Philippines News Agency