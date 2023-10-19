Army urges Misamis Oriental youth to reject NPA recruitment

The Philippine Army based in Misamis Oriental urged the youth to reject any attempts of recruitment to become communist rebels under the New People's Army (NPA), especially with the start of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election BSKE) campaign period. Lt. Col. Christian Uy, Army's 58th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said youth empowerment and education in countering extremist ideologies are two important aspects that can dissuade the youth from joining the rebel group. "Ultimately, this will promote peace and security in the country and safeguard the youth as a contributor to nation-building," Uy said in a statement Thursday. By equipping the student sector with knowledge and awareness, Uy said the Philippine Army can help young people make informed decisions and avoid being recruited by the NPA. Earlier this month, the 58IB collaborated with the local government of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental in a series of community outreach programs targeting the youth sector. Last month, the Army's 16IB and the Commission on Elections led the signing of the BSKE peace covenant in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, which included hundreds of youth poll aspirants. In a media interview, Lt. Theofratus Pia, the Misamis Oriental police office spokesperson, said 23 barangays from eight local government units are considered "areas of concern" in the province. Pia said the listed areas had history of NPA activities, although these are under monitoring and no conflicts have been reported recently.

Source: Philippines News Agency