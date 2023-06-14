Army steps up efforts to thwart NPA platoons from regrouping

The Philippine Army 801st Infantry Brigade (801st IBde) based in Hinabangan, Samar, is stepping up its effort to stop any attempt of the New People's Army to regroup its members. Brig. Gen. Lenart Lelina, 801st IBde commander, said while they planned to completely wipe out insurgency in the province soldiers have been focusing on their operations to thwart platoons from regrouping. NPA platoons are divided into three to four squads, he said. A platoon is composed of 17 to 40 combatants. In the case of Samar, Lelina said these platoons are scattered and there have been attempts to regroup. 'In recent years, there is no more company size of rebels in Samar. In the 2022 elections, the mayors in Samar reported to us that the NPA has not attempted to collect permits for campaign fees. This is an indication that they are weak,' he added. There are still three platoons of armed rebels under the area of 801st IBde with about 50 to 70 fighters. The number varies since they have been moving within the boundaries of three Samar provinces, according to the official. These existing platoons are the Yakal platoon with about 35 fighters reportedly sighted in the hinterlands of Samar province; the Elkon platoon with 17 combatants operating near the boundary of Eastern Samar; and Platoon 1 with 35 fighters hiding in some parts of Northern Samar. Those engaged in armed struggle are remnants of the communist group after the dismantling of the last rebel guerrilla front due to the deaths, capture and surrender of their top leaders last year, according to Lelina. 'These NPA remnants are still fighting without organized supporters from local communities. Information from villagers about the sightings of armed men indicates that they are not welcome anymore,' he said. The Philippine Army is eyeing to significantly neutralize the NPA remnants in Samar within the year. Several communities in Samar province have been cleared of NPA influence after the surrender of thousands of members of an organized group of supporters from 2020 to 2022. The NPA launched its first tactical operation in the country in Calbiga, Samar in 1974, when its members ambushed an Army scout patrol and seized several weapons.

Source: Philippines News Agency