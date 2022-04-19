﻿Army reservist-boxer Suarez feted, promoted for WBA win

MANILA – The Philippine Army has conferred the Meritorious Achievement Medal to reservist Charly Suarez for winning the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Asia super featherweight title last month.

Suarez, who previously held the rank of sergeant in the Army Reserve, was also promoted one rank higher to staff sergeant.

He is affiliated with the Reserve Command’s 1303rd Community Defense Center, National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group.

“Imbued with outstanding self-discipline, deep sense of responsibility and dedication to duty, Staff Sgt. Suarez demonstrated exemplary commitment to the performance of his duty as a reservist and a professional boxer who not only brought great pride to the Reserve Command, Philippine Army and the Philippine Army but to the Philippines as well,” the citation read.

Suarez, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and won gold medals in various boxing categories of the 2009, 2011 and 2019 editions of the Southeast Asian Games, was recognized by WBA Asia as the Boxer of the Month in March 2022.

His coach, Army reservist 1st Lt. Delfin Boholst also graced the awarding ceremony Monday. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency