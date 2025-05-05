Army Claims End to NPA Extortion During Leyte and Samar Election Period

Leyte: There is no more collection of ‘permit to campaign’ and ‘permit to win’ fees from the New People’s Army (NPA) in Leyte Island and some parts of Samar provinces ahead of the May 12, 2025 elections, the Philippine Army stated on Monday. One week before the national and local elections, there have been no NPA violent activities monitored by the military, including extortion attempts from local candidates, according to Army’s 802nd Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir.

According to Philippines News Agency, in previous elections, the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, demanded ‘permit to campaign’ or ‘permit to win’ fees for unhindered campaigning in their areas of influence. Rebels would also demand votes for a candidate in exchange for these so-called ‘permit to win’ fees. Vestuir mentioned, “Even in the 2022 elections, we have not monitored extortion activities of rebels in Leyte and Biliran during the campaign period. They can still do that by writing to candidates, but they are less capable now after losing mass base support,” in a phone interview.

For decades, the 802nd Brigade has covered the entire Leyte Island and Biliran province, expanding its operations to the southern part of Samar Island in 2023. Vestuir emphasized that despite the absence of these illegal activities, troops should not be complacent and must remain vigilant as internal security operations continue.

The 802nd Infantry Brigade is intensifying its surveillance in 12 areas in Leyte and Samar provinces, classified as election hotspots, ahead of the 2025 elections. Vestuir noted ongoing collaboration with the Philippine National Police to ensure the security of the May 12 midterm elections. A significant number of government troops have been deployed to secure areas under yellow and orange categories, which are identified based on past election-related incidents and potential armed threats, including the presence of communist rebels.

The towns of Palompon, Villaba, Hilongos, Albuera, and Tabontabon in Leyte, along with Basey and Pinabacdao in Samar, fall under the yellow category. Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections has placed Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, and Baybay City under the orange category.