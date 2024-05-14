KUALA LUMPUR, ANESSA, the number one suncare brand in Asia from Shiseido, has unveiled the ANESSA Sunshine Project, a groundbreaking initiative to promote children's holistic well-being by safely harnessing the power of the sun. According to a statement, the goal is to directly reach over 300,000 children cumulatively, including related initiatives, by 2030. Shiseido Chief Brand Officer of Global Premium Brands, Chiaki Tomita said: 'We look forward to expanding these efforts through the ANESSA Sunshine Project to encourage children to play outdoors and enjoy the many holistic benefits.' The project will begin in Japan and eventually encompasses 12 Asian countries/regions where ANESSA products are sold, namely, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Based on ANESSA's 'Free to Shine: let people shine infinitely under the sun' brand purpose, the project will include three main activities to help children build a foundation for lifel ong well-being through healthy outdoor experiences under the sun including participatory events for children; ultraviolet (UV) education; and support for Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) patients. ANESSA will host special events to encourage children to enjoy more holistic well-being by playing outside spontaneously; continue providing opportunities to help schools, children and their parents learn about UV protection; as well as continue offering sunscreen products and financial support to patients suffering from XP, an incurable genetic disease that prevents exposure to UV rays. In addition, a video on the health benefits of children playing outside is now available on Shiseido's YouTube channel which features parents in urban areas of China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam talking about the limited outdoor play time of today's children. ANESSA was created to provide UV protection that allows people to enjoy the benefits of sunshine, the ultimate source of life-giving energy. Going forward, the ANESSA Sunshine Pr oject will address this growing need in modern society by helping children across Asia build a foundation for lifelong holistic well-being through nurturing experiences under the sun. Source: BERNAMA News Agency