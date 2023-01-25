Agri, infra damage from heavy rains, floods across PH hit P1.2-B

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Wednesday that torrential rains and floods from the low-pressure area, shear line, and northeast monsoon that hit several parts of the country since early January have caused PHP1.26 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

In its latest bulletin, the OCD said agricultural damage has reached PHP833.07 million in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage has amounted to PHP430.48 million in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

A total of 1,780 houses were damaged – 1,232 of which were classified as "partially damaged" and 548 as "totally damaged."

The number of reported deaths rose to 39, with 19 confirmed and 20 still being verified.

The number of injured and missing persons remains at 12 and seven, respectively.

About 475,983 families, equivalent to 1,941,146 persons, have been affected by the effects of bad weather.

