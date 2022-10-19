AFP joins relief missions in typhoon-hit Northern Luzon areas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday announced that its personnel and mobility assets have joined national and local social welfare development offices in distributing relief goods and assisting residents in Northern Luzon affected by Typhoon Neneng.

This included the distribution of 370 Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) food packs by the Philippine Army’s 77th Infantry Battalion and other government agencies to the typhoon-affected families in the villages of Alba, San Miguel and Taytay in Baggao town in the province of Cagayan on Sunday.

“On the same day, the reservist volunteers of the 201st Cagayan Community Defense Center also assisted in transporting food packs in Aparri,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 also launched rescue operations in Santa Ana, Cagayan, with 38 individuals safely transported to the evacuation center.

Earlier, some 159 families from three barangays in Allacapan, Cagayan affected by Tropical Depression Maymay and Typhoon Neneng were given immediate assistance by the municipal social welfare and development office and the 17th Infantry Battalion.

The AFP committed the deployment of disaster response units in areas that will be affected by Maymay and Neneng, including the disaster response units of all battalions and brigades under the Northern Luzon Command.

“Air and naval assets were also on standby and may be used for aerial assessment, transport, and evacuation operations,” Baclor said

Source: Philippines News Agency