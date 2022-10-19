1 dead, several injured in CDO flooding

A resident died while several others were reported injured as rampaging floodwaters swept into two low-lying villages here (CDO) Sunday evening.

In Zone 5, Barangay Bugo, a resident was rescued by neighbors but was declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

A Facebook post by Nelson Constantino, an editor of a community paper and resident of the area, said the victim, Artemio Gonzales, died in apparent drowning.

“He was reportedly trying to salvage his motorcycle but slid on above waist-level floodwater and was only discovered minutes later,” Constantino said.

As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 58 families were evacuated to the Bugo National High School building

Among the evacuees were four lactating mothers, an expectant mother and two elderly residents.

Another evacuation site was the Suntingon Elementary School Annex, where 78 families have also sought refuge. Two injured individuals were given first aid.

Another inundated barangay was Puerto, where flooding affected some 144 residents.

Mayor Rolando Uy provided initial help such as food packs and medicine with Councilor Yan Lam Lim, the CDO’s Association of Barangay Captains president, also handing over some 800 pieces of bread to the evacuees.

Uy also declared the suspension of classes Monday in the affected barangays.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported a thunderstorm affecting the area.

In particular, the agency has advised the public of “light to moderate at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds” in some parts of Mindanao including CDO, this city, and Misamis Oriental province.

The rainfall advisory was lifted around 10 p.m. on the same day.

Flooding also hit the village of Casinglot in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, there were 800 residents rescued by disaster responders.

‘First time’

Meanwhile, some residents in CDO’s Barangay Bugo said it was the first time they had encountered flooding.

Perry Benedictos, shared on Facebook a video of the flooded streets, with strong rapids, near a school.

“(This is the) first time since we (resided) here in 1994,” he said.

Elsie Anne Viovicente, a school teacher residing in the same village, said several houses were damaged and inundated by floodwater.

Other residents posted photos and videos of water levels reaching from the waistline, and some nearing rooft

Source: Philippines News Agency