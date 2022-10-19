Solon seeks benefits for mental health service users

Quezon City 5th District Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas on Monday pushed for a measure seeking to grant immediate compensation benefits to mental health service users under Republic Act 11036 or the Mental Health Act, as the country observes National Mental Health Week.

In House Bill 2789, Vargas sought an amendment to RA 11036 by introducing a new provision on the rights of service users that mandates the immediate release of compensation benefits and other special financial assistance should they sustain temporary or permanent mental disability while in the performance of duty or by reason of their office or position.

The bill sheds light on the struggles of Filipino workers and the risks that come with work-related stress, which according to experts can lead to several mental health problems such as depression or even dementia.

“Filipino workers are hardworking and resilient. Every blood, sweat, and tears they pour into a day’s work must be compensated with sufficient safeguards to protect their mental health and well-being,” Vargas said.

In 2021, the Department of Health (DOH) estimated that at least 3.6 million Filipinos are facing mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic, including depression, substance use disorders such as alcohol use disorder, and mood disorders like bipolar disorder.

About 1.14 million Filipinos have depression, 847,000 are battling alcohol-use disorders, while 520,000 others were diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to the DOH’s Disease Prevention and Control Bureau.

“Four years after the Mental Health Act was enacted into law, with my brother, then-Rep. Alfred Vargas as one of its principal authors, we hope to continue to strengthen our mental health services to be responsive to the needs of the times,” he added.

Vargas, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Social Services, also noted that access to mental health services for the greater population remains limited due to economic constraints.

At present, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) only offers up to PHP7,800 benefit coverage for hospitalization of patients with diagnosed mental and behavioral disorders for acute attacks or episodes.

In June 2021, PhilHealth announced that it will work with the Department of Health for mental health to be included in the Konsulta package, one of its primary care packages for Filipinos.

“As we seek to increase the budget for mental health services, we must continue to strive to deliver immediate and accessible mental health services for every Filipino,” Vargas said

Source: Philippines News Agency