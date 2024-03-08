Add’l year in service of police officers to boost public safety

MANILA: The proposed increase by a year of the Philippine National Police (PNP) retirement age will allow law enforcers to further serve the public. However, retirement at whatever age does not mean the end of public service, an official of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs said Friday. In his speech before the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office at Camp Governor Antonio Sison in Lingayen during the continued 33rd PNP founding anniversary celebrations, Undersecretary for Police Affairs Isagani Nerez said officers "should not get tired of serving our fellow Filipinos." 'It is up to them if it would be beneficial for them or not. After my retirement age of 56, I am still in government service up to now," he said. Senate Bill (SB) No. 2449, which seeks to provide reforms to the PNP, seeks to amend Republic Act Nos. 6975 or the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, as well as RA 8551 or the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. It was approved by the Senat e on Feb. 5. Like the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the compulsory age of retirement for the PNP will be set to 57 years old, according to the bill. SBN 2449 also seeks to set the term of office for the PNP chief, who shall have a fixed term of two years and shall be compulsorily retired at the maximum tenure or otherwise relieved from office by the President. "We are really hoping and praying that it becomes a law soon," Nerez said He encouraged Pangasinan police officers to continue serving with courage, accountability, respect, and enthusiasm. "Don't let your guards down. Being overly complacent will lead into the increased number of crimes," he said. Nerez, a member of Philippine Military Academy Maharlika Class of 1984, is also a lawyer who served in the Police Anti-Crime Emergency Response, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations in Eastern Mindanao, Special Action Force, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force, and Anti-Kidnapping Group. Source: Philippines News Agency