Adamson, Ateneo triumph in UAAP boys’ volleyball

Manila: Adamson University banked on Jims Ducusin to beat De La Salle Zobel, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 87 boys’ volleyball tournament at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday.

Ducusin scored 16 points on 13 attacks and two blocks to lead the Baby Falcons to their fourth win in seven matches.

Brice Malinao chipped in nine points, Neil Tobias had seven points and James Javinal made 13 excellent sets.

University of Santo Tomas finished the first round at 7-0, defending champion National University-Nazareth School is second at 6-1 and University of the East third at 5-2.

Far Eastern University-Diliman sports a 3-4 card while DLSZ has a 2-5 slate.

‘The errors are what we are concerned of because that’s really the team’s problem, especially when it comes to service [and] receive,” Adamson coach Marvin Ramoso said in the post-match interview.

‘We become complacent when we’re ahead so that’s what we need to work on before entering the second round.’

Mario Roxas scored 12 points for the sixth-placed Juni

or Green Spikers.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University survived University of the Philippine Integrated School, 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17, to end a six-game slump and an overall 1-6 record.

Ethan Rivera and Ken Nicolas paced the Blue Eagles with 15 points.

‘Very happy for the team because they worked hard for this. Most of them, like Ranidel De Ocampo, a lot of them are like, first time to play, first time to play a volleyball game,’ Ateneo coach Babes Castillo said.

‘There are many first-time players so there are many struggles. They tested their character, did it in pressure games, but of course we don’t like it, but we know that we need it so I’m glad that they went through it and overcame those situations because that’s the main thing they have to learn to recover from tight situations.’

James Gamon scored 11 points for the winless Junior Fighting Maroons.

Source: Philippines News Agency