Abalos cites DILG-12’s anti-drug info drive at GenSan airport

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos Jr. has cited the anti-drug advocacy information campaign placed at the departure area of the General Santos City International Airport as something worth emulating by other local government units (LGUs). 'I would like to commend DILG-12 for collaborating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to further the advocacy of the BIDA anti-illegal drugs campaign. Malaki ang maitutulong nito sa pagpapalawig ng kaalaman ukol sa BIDA at sa paghihikayat sa mga mamamayan na suportahan ang programang ito (It will have huge impact in spreading information regarding the BIDA and to encourage the citizens to support this program),' Abalos said in a statement issued on Thursday. The advocacy campaign dubbed 'Bantala Sang Dose' is in line with the Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) campaign of the DILG. It is an information and educational campaign platform that features a public address system using a wide LED television screen at the departure area of the General Santos City airport. It shows a continuous loop of audio-visual presentations highlighting DILG's BIDA campaign and other noteworthy practices of DILG-12 and its partner agencies He said DILG-12, through its Local Governance Regional Resource Center (LGRRC), chose to launch the program called Bantala Sang Dose within the airport setting due to the increased foot traffic in the airport while another TV set will be installed at the arrival area in the near future. Abalos said he hopes the 'Bantala Sang Dose' will serve as a blueprint for other LGUs to emulate to further intensify the BIDA campaign's anti-illegal drug advocacy. He said BIDA is an intensified and more holistic campaign against illegal drugs involving all sectors of society to reduce drug demand in the communities alongside law enforcement. 'Ang vision natin, we will fight this [drugs], hindi lamang ang Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at iba pang mga ahensya. Every sector, everyone has a role here and this is what BIDA is all about (Our vision, we will fight this [drugs], not just the PNP, PDEA, and other agencies, every sector, everyone has a role here and this is what BIDA is all about),' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency