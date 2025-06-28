Search
8 Japan Automakers See 0.5% Increase in Global Sales in May

Tokyo: Combined global vehicle sales by eight major Japanese automakers in May rose 0.5 percent from a year before to 2.02 million units, data from the companies showed Friday. Of the eight, Toyota Motor Corp. saw its global sales climb 6.9 percent, attributed to the popularity of hybrid vehicles in North America.

According to Philippines News Agency, rush demand continued in the United States due to concerns over possible price hikes reflecting high tariffs by President Donald Trump’s administration. Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Daihatsu Motor Co. also posted higher global sales.

On the other hand, Mazda Motor Corp. posted a 9.1 percent global sales decline, while Subaru Corp. logged a 6.3 percent drop, dampened by weak sales in the US due to a slowdown in the last-minute demand.

