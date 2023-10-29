6.3K cops ready to secure BSKE in Caraga

The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) has deployed 6,316 personnel across the region to secure the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday. 'These police personnel are tasked to provide maximum security to 1,349 voting centers in the whole Caraga Region,' Maj. Jennifer Omiter, chief of the Information Office of PRO-13, told Philippine News Agency in a phone interview on Sunday. She added that checkpoints have already been established in strategic areas with the different units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Omiter said no election-related incidents have been recorded so far in the region since the start of the campaign period. In a separate statement, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft reminded all the candidates and voters not to engage in vote buying to avoid legal consequences. 'I appeal to the community and our media partners to unite with us. The success of our elections is not a solitary achievement but a collective endeavor that hinges on unity,' Kraft said. The PRO-13 also activated its Media Action Center (MAC) on Oct. 28 to ensure the real-time release of accurate information on the conduct of the elections. The MAC will serve as a line of communication among the Public Information Officers, stakeholders, and media partners in the area. Aside from the PRO-13 regional office, MACs were also set up in the different municipal, city and provincial police offices in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency