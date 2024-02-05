58 suspects fall in Laguna police dragnet

CALAMBA: A province-wide police dragnet here over the weekend yielded 58 arrests and the confiscation of over PHP9 million in dirty money and illicit merchandise. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, director of the Laguna Police Provincial Office, told reporters on Monday that those arrested included 16 persons allegedly selling illegal drugs, and 27 others allegedly involved in illegal gambling. The six remaining suspects were those included in the Calabarzon region's 'Most Wanted List,' including a notorious rapist. Unos said their final tally after the weekend operations showed that some 562.08 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), with an estimated street value of PHP3.8 million, was seized in a buy-bust in Lumban town on Saturday. Meanwhile, lawmen also seized over PHP5.5 million from several 'bookies' representing four different illegal gambling operators in the province. 'The Laguna police will continue to go after those who broke and will break the law... to ensure that peace and order prevails in th e province,' Unos said in Filipino. Source: Philippines News Agency