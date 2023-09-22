55K Davao Oro residents enlist for ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ services

At least 54,935 residents in this province registered online to avail of the services offered by various government agencies at the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) slated here during the weekend.

In a press briefing Friday, lawyer Chic Salamida of the BPSF secretariat said they initially aimed for 41,000 residents.

'We are over and above the target, and we still encourage more to register. It doesn't mean that we will stop on the target. It is much better if more residents can avail of the services,' he said.

The BPSF caravan, a flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will bring various government services closer to the public.

Salamida said at least 40 government agencies are all set to provide services.

'With the launching, the national secretariat would like to look for partners and at the same time an experimental area. Anything can happen, it might succeed or there will be problems,' Davao de Oro 1st District Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora said.

The caravan of services will be done simultaneously in Ilocos Norte, Camarines Sur, and Leyte provinces.

The services include application for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development national housing program, awarding of livelihood kits under the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa Program of the Department of Trade and Industry, passport applications and renewal by the Department of Foreign Affairs, and distribution of overseas Filipino workers' reintegration benefits by the Department of Migrant Workers, among others.

'Monkayo was chosen for the launching because this is the farthest municipality in the province. Residents are far from the offices and can't avail of various government services,' Zamora said in the same press briefing

Source: Philippines News Agency