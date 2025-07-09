5 Antique LGUs Suspend In-Person Classes Due To ‘Habagat’

Antique: Five local government units (LGUs) in the province of Antique have suspended face-to-face classes Wednesday due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat’. The LGUs affected include Tobias Fornier, Culasi, Belison, Sebaste, and Pandan, as announced by Michael Tolentino, the Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer III.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tolentino stated that the suspension of face-to-face classes would last for the entire day as a precautionary measure due to the heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon. Additionally, the Antique Vocational School in Bugasong municipality has also halted classes because of persistent heavy rainfall since early Wednesday morning.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Antique reported that a total of 27,768 learners in the affected LGUs have been impacted by the shift in educational delivery. ‘Face-to-face classes have shifted to modular classes because of the inclement weather,’ the division announced.

Meanwhile, Tolentino mentioned that both the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the municipal DRRMOs in all 18 municipalities of the province are actively monitoring water levels in rivers and coastal areas. ‘So far, there had been no flooding reported yet and no pre-emptive evacuation implemented along the coastal areas,’ he assured.

In the interim, officials have advised learners in the province to use umbrellas and wear warm clothing for protection against the adverse weather conditions.