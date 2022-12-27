455 young Bataan farmers get livelihood kits from DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Department of Agriculture (DA) is continuously empowering the youth in Central Luzon to become competent “agripreneurs” and agricultural leaders.

The DA, through the Agricultural Training Institute Regional Training Center III and in partnership with the Office of Senator Grace Poe (OSGP) and local government units (LGUs), has extended the Binhi ng Pag-asa Program (BPP) in Bataan to help develop the youth’s potentials as partners in community and agricultural development.

Bataan provincial agriculturist Johanna R. Dizon said on Tuesday that some 455 young farmers from the towns of Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac and Morong and Balanga City benefitted from the program.

Dizon said the young farmer-beneficiaries received a total of 3,700 female chickens, 910 male chickens, and 455 bags of grower feeds to start a free-range chicken production business during the distribution activities held on Dec. 14, 15, 19 and 21.

“The delivery and distribution of the starter kits is part of the objective of the program to empower the young farmers to become competent agripreneurs,” she said in a statement.

Before the distribution of the livelihood assistance, Dizon said the beneficiaries underwent training in goat production, leadership in agriculture and values formation.

In Tarlac, a total of 485 young farmers have undergone the same training and were also provided with livelihood starter kits for the goat production business.

Bataan and Tarlac are among the eight priority provinces for the implementation of the program this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency