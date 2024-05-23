Batangas tourism office promotes traditional textile industry

BATANGAS CITY: The Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO) here is looking to transcend its mandate by giving a boost to the local textile industry that is mostly made up of traditional artisans from two towns. The provincial government's effort coincides with the ongoing celebration of National Heritage Month. Amado Hagos, head of of PTCAO's Culture and Arts Division, said the event, which is celebrated every May, creates a good opportunity to recognize the cultural heritage of the "habing Ibaan", "barong", and "burdang Taal". 'Batangas is very rich not only in human and physical resources but also in the culture and work of the Batangueños. Although we know that the weaving and embroidery industry has long been owned by the province, it has been declining lately,' Hagos said in an interview on Thursday. "Burda" or embroidery is associated with Taal town, while "habi" or weaving is with Ibaan town, he said. The tourism official emphasized that there is much more to this place than the eve r-restive Taal Volcano, that constantly makes the headlines while sometimes blotting out news about Batangas' many offerings. He further said the provincial government is looking to expand these industries to the entire province with the help of local government units (LGUs) and sectoral groups. He shared that the effort to assist traditional weavers is the provincial government's response to the legislation of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA) that promotes the creative industry sector through design and visual arts. Hagos called on the public to attend a concluding gala night fashion show on May 24 at the Liwasang Batangan (Capitol Marble Terrace) to witness the craftsmanship of local fashion designers on the runway. The province of Batangas is also home to internationally renowned designers including Renee Salud, Patis Tesoro, Paul Cabral, Rajo Laurel, and JC Buendia, among others. Hagos said Tesoro and Salud will also unveil their creations of modern Filipiniana terno incorpo rating the Batangas textiles. He said high-speed sewing machines will be distributed to indigent tailors on the said event, in cooperation with Provincial Social Welfare Development Office (PSWDO) and other civic groups. Hagos also expressed his gratitude to SM Supermalls in the province located at Sto. Tomas, Lemery, Lipa, and Batangas City for hosting PTCAO's events this month. Source: Philippines News Agency