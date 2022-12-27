Deaths in MisOcc now 7 due to effects of shear line

OZAMIZ CITY, Misamis Occidental: At least seven persons here died while 16,200 others have been displaced due to flooding and landslide resulting from heavy rains brought by the prevailing shear line in Northern Mindanao.

In a radio interview Tuesday, Gov. Henry Oaminal said six of those who died drowned in the floods, while one died as a result of a landslide.

“It happened the other night (the landslide incident, Dec. 25) at the hinterland of Tudela municipality when we were able to address the situation,” Oaminal said.

Most of the deaths came from hinterland barangays near rivers, when rains started pouring past 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 until the next day, the governor said.

Following the provincial government’s state of calamity declaration, Oaminal said they have evacuated close to 5,300 families from the nine local government units (LGUs) affected by the flooding.

“They are being attended to by their local chief executives and the LDRRM (Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management) units. The provincial government is supporting them by providing additional food packs,” he said.

The Regional DRRM Council in Northern Mindanao (RDRRMC-10) reported a total of 14,456 families or 67,733 individuals affected by heavy downpours across the region as of Monday.

The RDRRMC-10 also reported nine dead, seven injured, and three missing in the bad weather occurrence.

Other deaths came from Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, as well as in Bukidnon province, which also reported victims who died from drowning.

Power interruption and communication signal loss were also experienced in some municipalities of Misamis Occidental, according to the RDRRMC-10.

In a media briefing, Anthony Joseph Lucero of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mindanao, said the shear line is heading towards the north beginning Wednesday and heavy rainfall is expected to be lessened by then.

A shear line in weather happens when warm and cold winds converge causing rain showers.

Office of Civil Defense – 10 assistant regional director Gilbert Conde said they are now working on strengthening a communication system with all LDRRM councils after some areas of Misamis Occidental experienced intermittent loss of cellular services caused by heavy rainfall

Source: Philippines News Agency