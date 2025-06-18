4 NPA Members Surrender in Bicol

Bicol: Four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to authorities during operations in the provinces of Masbate, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) detailed the events of the surrender.

According to Philippines News Agency, an alias “Jay-Jay,” affiliated with Sub-Regional Committee 4 (SRC4) of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC) under the command of Dindo Monsanto, surrendered in Cataingan, Masbate. He handed over a caliber .38 revolver with a defaced serial number and three live rounds.

Alias ‘Rob’ surrendered in San Jacinto, Masbate. He is connected to the Milisyang Bayan, Milisyang Bayan, Larangan 4, Platoon 2, Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) North, SRC4, BRPC, under the command of Eliseo Cabarles, also known as “Ka Kiko.”

In Sipocot, Camarines Sur, a member identified as “Jane,” who is part of Platoon 3, SRC5, BRPC, surrendered to 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company personnel. She turned over a caliber .45 STI

pistol with one magazine and seven rounds of live ammunition.

Meanwhile, in Sorsogon, alias “Nilo,” who is part of the Sandataang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) under Larangan Guerilla II, surrendered, turning over a caliber .38 revolver with a defaced serial number and a live round.

PRO-5 stated that all four former rebels are currently undergoing debriefing and profiling and would be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

PRO-5 Director, Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, urged remaining insurgents to abandon the armed struggle and return to the fold of the law. “The doors of peace are always open. We urge those still engaged in armed conflict to follow the example of those who surrendered, choose life, choose peace, and return to your families. The government is ready to help,” he said. “This program of the government offers livelihood assistance, skills training, and psychosocial support to help former insurgents transition to a peaceful and productive civilian life.”