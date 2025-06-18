1.9K Bicol Beneficiaries Receive P15.5-M Aid from DSWD for Water and Food Security Projects

Bicol: Nearly 2,000 beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) have received over PHP15.5 million for taking part in the agency’s water and food security projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, beneficiaries were involved in the Project Local Adaptation to Water Access (LAWA) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest (BINHI). The beneficiaries are from various towns including Claveria, Masbate with 500 beneficiaries receiving PHP 3.95 million, Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate with 495 beneficiaries receiving PHP 3.9 million, Casiguran, Sorsogon with 293 beneficiaries receiving PHP 2.3 million, Donsol, Sorsogon with 399 beneficiaries receiving PHP 3.1 million, Pilar, Sorsogon with 200 beneficiaries receiving PHP 1.5 million, and Libmanan, Camarines Sur with 100 beneficiaries receiving PHP 790,000.

Each participant was provided PHP7,900 for engaging in the 20-day program, serving as additional income and financial support for their families. Participants contributed by creating artificial water sources and establishing plantations for cultivating food-producing plants.

All areas included small farm reservoirs stocked with tilapia fingerlings, and each location featured gardens planted with disaster-resilient crops. The management system for harvesting allowed some produce to be sold to create a fund for the group, while other produce was shared among members.

Claudio Villarreal, the DSWD-5 Disaster Response and Management Division head, mentioned that ongoing payouts are being conducted in Sta. Magdalena for 400 partner beneficiaries. Additional payouts are scheduled for next week in Bagamanoc, Catanduanes.