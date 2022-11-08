350 LGUs to get DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance

A total 350 local government units (LGUs) across the country will receive next month the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for their best practices amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. congratulated the LGUs composed of 18 provinces, 60 cities, and 272 municipalities that passed the stringent SGLG parameters, saying they are sources of inspiration to other LGUs in pursuing meaningful local autonomy and development.

“Covid-19 is a huge roadblock in public service yet this year’s SGLG awardees persisted. I congratulate all 350 LGUs for their exemplary performance in delivering quality public service to their localities and for bagging the 2022 SGLG Award. I commend you for your commitment to raising local governance standards despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and other calamities we have faced in recent years,” Abalos said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the SGLG program, Abalos said LGUs must pass the following governance areas: financial administration and sustainability; disaster preparedness; social protection and sensitivity; health compliance and responsiveness; sustainable education; business-friendliness and competitiveness; safety, peace and order; environmental management; tourism, heritage development, culture and arts; and youth development.

He said out of 1,715 provinces, cities and municipalities nationwide, only 20.4 percent or 350 LGUs have received the SGLG this year.

“Nasala nang mabuti ang ating mga LGU tungo sa paglilingkod na tumutugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan ngayong pandemya (Our LGUs have been carefully screened towards serving the needs of our citizens during this pandemic),” he added.

Among all the regions of the country, Abalos said Region 3 (Central Luzon) garnered the highest number of awardees with a total of 61 LGUs composed of 51 municipalities, six cities and two provinces receiving the seal.

This is followed by Region 1 (Ilocos Region) with 54 awardees comprising 48 municipalities, four cities and two provinces, and Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) with 35 awardees from 29 municipalities, four cities, and two provinces.

Other SGLG awardees for 2022 include five in the National Capital Region; 12 in the Cordillera Administrative Region; 29 in Calabarzon; six in Mimaropa; nine in Region 5 (Bicol); 27 in Region 6 (Western Visayas); six in Region 7 (Central Visayas); 16 in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas); six in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); 26 in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); 15 in Region 11 (Davao Region); 13 in Region 12 (Soccsksargen); 17 in Region 13 (Caraga); and,14 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

All LGU awardees will be recognized and conferred with the 2022 SGLG marker in an awarding ceremony next month.

In addition to getting this year’s SGLG marker, LGU awardees are also eligible for the SGLG incentive fund to finance their local development initiatives in support of national goals and strategic thrusts.

The SGLG program, evolving from the Seal of Good Housekeeping, was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11292 or The Seal of Good Local Governance Act of 2019

Source: Philippines News Agency