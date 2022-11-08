Ex-NPA rebels receive P4.3-M aid via E-CLIP in Bukidnon

A total of 77 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Bukidnon province have received PHP4.3 million worth of assistance through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

In a statement issued Saturday, the Philippine Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade (403rd IBde) said the turnover of assistance, held in Camp Osito D. Bahian, in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon on Friday, was highlighted by the turnover of the former rebels’ firearms and the release of livelihood assistance, immediate assistance, reintegration assistance, and firearm remuneration.

The amount of E-CLIP assistance was coursed through the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Col. Ted B. Dumosmog, acting 403Rd IBde commander, led the former rebels in taking the Oath of Allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines.

“The Bukidnon Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and Amnesty Cluster, will always be at your service to facilitate the assistance that the government had promised to those who returned to the fold of the law. May this activity serve as an inspiration to those NPA members who want to avail of the government’s integration program,” Dumosmog said in his speech after the turnover ceremony.

Lawyer Romuel Roque, who represented Bukidnon Governor Oneil Roque, said the activity is proof that the government does not forget to help those individuals who are in need.

“It’s been decades since this insurgency started and today, I cannot see any reason why we, brothers and sisters, fought each other for the sake of belief and dignity,” he said.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte institutionalized the E-CLIP through Administrative Order 10 to help rebels who have surrendered to be reintegrated into the community.

The various financial assistance given to the former rebels are intended for their development as they start over with new, normal lives.

Source: Philippines News Agency