33 CBT Cases By Lawyers Involving Losses Of Over RM33 Million Recorded In 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, A total of 33 criminal breach of trust (CBT) cases involving lawyers were reported nationwide last year, resulting in losses of over RM33 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the number of cases is expected to increase this year, as more than RM20 million in losses have already been recorded so far.

He said that in 2022, 29 criminal breach of trust (CBT) cases involving lawyers were recorded, with losses exceeding RM13 million.

‘Such criminal activity by lawyers can occur if they misuse their position to mislead clients, disregard professional duties, or manipulate documents and information with malicious intent.

‘This action violates both professional ethics and the law. Therefore, anyone engaging with lawyers, especially in transactions involving large sums of money, is advised diligently monitor the handling of these funds to prevent such cases,’ he told a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

Meanwhile,

Ramli said the police received a report on Aug 8 from a 72-year-old man from Selangor, who claimed that a law firm in the federal capital had cheated him.

He said that on March 14, an agreement was signed between the victim, a private sector retiree, and a buyer for the sale of 518 square metres of land in Batu Pahat, Johor, for RM140,000.

‘Subsequently, on 20 June, the buyer secured a loan of RM140,000, which was deposited into the client account managed by the law firm appointed by the complainant.

‘However, since July, the complainant has not received any payment from the law firm. The victim received two cheques from the firm, but both were rejected by the bank due to amendments made to them,’ said Ramli.

In an unrelated case, he said the CCID received a report from a 51-year-old man alleging that a law firm, appointed to manage his company’s service fee payments, had cheated him of more than RM800,000.

He said that the complainant, a housing consultant, had appointed the firm as a stakeholder for re

ceiving service fees from his company’s customers in 2013.

‘A bank account was opened under the law firm’s name, into which all client payments totalling RM833,473.75 were deposited.

‘In 2017, the complainant was investigated and charged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, resulting in the freezing of the money in the account. Last May, the Court of Appeal acquitted the complainant of the charge, and the funds were subsequently released,’ he said.

Ramli said that the complainant had submitted a claim for the firm to return the money, but it failed to do so, claiming it was experiencing financial issues.

He said that a lawyer from the firm had informed the victim that he wanted to use the funds to prevent his house from being auctioned.

Ramli said that the complainant discovered through checks that the money was no longer in the account and was believed to have been used by the lawyer for personal purposes.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency