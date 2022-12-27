3 dead, 8 missing due to shear line rains in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Three persons died while eight others went missing in Bicol due to the effect of the shear line during the last few days, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) said in a report on Tuesday.

Two of the fatalities drowned in Camarines Sur while the other one was among the nine fishermen who were reported missing in Catanduanes.

The victims were identified as Zakiya Rae Mariano, 1 year old, who drowned after falling into a flooded part near their house; Nelson Dela Cruz, 64, who also drowned while trying to cross a swollen river; and Arnel Araojo, 43, the missing fisherman from Virac, Catanduanes.

Gremil Alexis Naz, the OCD-5 spokesperson, said the Coast Guard stations in Bicol are on red alert for any possible survivors or cadavers among the other missing fishers.

“Search and rescue operations were ongoing for eight missing fishermen. They were identified as Noel Zafe, 41, Dante David, Domingo Borilla, 33, and Jason Mandasoc, 31, all from Virac town; and Ringo Tupig, Williy Uchi, Joebert Teano and Juanito Estrella Jr., all from Viga town,” Naz said in an interview.

He said aerial search and rescue on Monday yielded a negative result, while operations on board boats were suspended due to strong waves.

“Based on the report provided by the Catanduanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the fishermen from Viga went fishing last Dec. 20 and expected to be home Dec. 23, while those from Virac town went on fishing last Dec. 21 and expected to be home last Dec. 24,” Naz said.

He also said the families of the missing persons were provided assistance including psycho-social interventions by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) Catanduanes satellite office

Source: Philippines News Agency