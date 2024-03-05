2K disaster-hit families in Davao Oriental get cash aid from DSWD

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed cash assistance to some 2,000 families from Tarragona, Davao Oriental through the emergency cash transfer (ECT), spokesperson Romel Lopez said on Tuesday. Lopez, who is also DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications, said the ECT payout was carried out by the DSWD Field Office-11 (Davao Region) on Monday for residents affected by the adverse impacts of the trough of low-pressure area (LPA) and northeast monsoon in January and February. 'We provided them with emergency cash transfer to help them cope with the challenges brought about by the recent weather disturbance,' Lopez said in a news release. Each beneficiary received PHP9,960 which is equivalent to approximately 75 percent of the current minimum wage rate for 30 days. More than PHP19 million was allotted for the ECT payout. 'The cash aid will empower the families affected by the effects of extreme weather conditions to decide on how to use the amount for their s elf-assessed priority needs,' he said. The payout in Tarragona was just the first tranche of the distribution of the cash aid to Davao Oriental, Lopez said. A total of 75,695 affected families from the municipalities of Baganga, Banaybanay, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, Manay, Mati, and San Isidro are expected to receive the cash aid in between March and June. Source: Philippines News Agency