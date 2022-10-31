22 roads in 5 regions impassable due to Paeng: DPWH

A total of 22 national road sections in Regions 2, 6, 8, 12, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have been rendered impassable due to severe Tropical Storm Paeng, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Saturday.

As of 6 a.m., the DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance (DPWH-BOM) said the affected roads are:

– In Luzon: Manila North Road, K0611+680 Claveria Bridge detour in Cagayan due to damaged bridge approach; Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge in Isabela due to high water elevation; La Conwap Detour Road, La Conwap River along Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan-Nueva Vizcaya Road (via Dupax), K0442+820 in Quirino due to high water elevation;

– For the Visayas: Aklan East Road (S00322PN), K0276+(-400) Kalibo Bridge Approach A in Aklan due to damaged bridge approach; Bugasong-Valderrama Road Bulan-Bulan Bridge K0138+137 Barangay Bagtason, Valderrama, Antique due to high water elevation; Jct. National-Cuartero- Maindang-Tapulang-Maayon Road, S00463PN K0112+267- K0120+357 in Capiz due to flooding; Sigma-Mambusao-Jamindan Road, sections in Barangay Tugas and from Barangay Tumalalod to Barangay Caidquid, in Mambusao, Capiz due to flooding; Iloilo-Capiz Road (Old route) Barangay Santo Angel to Barangay Sto. Niño, Dumalag, and Barangay Angub Cuartero in Capiz due to flooding; Iloilo-Capiz Road (New Route), sections in Daghayon Sigma and Poblacion Sigma due to flooding; JNR Cuartero Maindang Tapulang Rd. K0097+750 – K0099+500 Poblacion, Cuartero due to flooding.

Also, Dao By Pass Road, K0084+000 – K085+500, Barangay Poblacion to Balucuan, Dao, Capiz due to flooding; Biliran-Naval Road Section, K1008+(-986) – K1026+000, Catmon Detour Bridge, K1019+581 and Caraycaray Detour Bridge, K1023+750 due to flooding; Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Rd K0975+-000 – K0986+866 Barangay Moguing, Burauen, Leyte, Marabong Bridge due to settlement of pier; Wright-Taft-Borongan Road (K0861+(-459) – K0890+175) in Eastern Samar due to possible occurrence of landslide;

San Policarpio-Arteche- Lapinig Road, K0858+000 – K0859+000, Barangay Talolora, Palapag N. Samar due to rockfall; Catarman-Calbayog Rd K0744+(-154) – K0781+751 in Northern Samar due to flooding; Pangpang-Palapag-Mapanas- Gamay-Lapinig Rd, K0810+600 – K0810+700, Barangay Nipa, Palapag, N. Samar due to landslide;

– In Mindanao: Davao-Cotabato Road, K1710+760, Buluan Bridge I, Barangay Manuangan, Pigcawayan, Cotabato due to flooding; Maguindanao 1st DEO Cotabato-Lanao Road, K1878 + 359, Nituan Bridge, Parang, Maguindanao due to collapsed bridge approach; Ledepan Bridge, Highway Tamontaka – Jct Tapian Wharf Road, Barangay Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao due to collapsed bridge; Tamontaka – Jct Tapian Wharf Road, K1857+000, Barangay Badak, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao due to soil erosion; and Simuay Landasan-Parang Road, Tapayan Bridge, K1869 + 224, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao due to scoured bridge approach.

Meanwhile, the DPWH also identified seven national roads that have limited access. These are: Iloilo East Coast Capiz Road, K0223+000 – K0223+100, Barangay Malayu an, Ajuy, Iloilo due to flooding; Biliran-Naval Road Section, K121+700 in Biliran due to flooding;

– Naval-Almeria Road Section K1026+000 – K1038+000, K1029+800, Barangay Sabang in Biliran due to flooding; Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road K1026+(-096) -K1045+536, Barangay Lucson, K1033+900 in Biliran due to flooding; Ormoc-Baybay -Southern Leyte Boundary Road, K1016+(-421) – K1023+094 in Leyte due to flooding; Bato-Bontoc Road, K1107+(- 1154) – K1121+170, Barangay Anahawan in Leyte due to flooding; and Awang-Upi-Lebak- KalamansigPalimbang- Sarangani Road in Barangay Bolebak to Barangay Pansud, Leba, Sebayor Bridge VI in Barangay Sta Clara, Kalamansig, and Baranayan Bridge (Approach B), in Barangay Baranayan, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat due to soil collapse and scoured bridge approach.

According to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, manpower and equipment resources of regions and districts affected by the weather disturbance were already deployed for quick response.

“The public is rest assured that we in DPWH will do our best to restore safer travel for motorists and to facilitate faster response,” he said in a statem

Source: Philippines News Agency