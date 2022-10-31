1 rebel dies in Misamis Oriental clash

The intensified operations of the 58th Infantry Battalion (58IB) of the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division left another New People’s Army (NPA) rebel dead in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental province.

In a statement released Friday night by the 58IB, the still unidentified rebel was among at least 10 NPA combatants encountered by the military in Barangay Pigsalohan earlier in the day.

Five high-powered firearms were also recovered.

Lt. Col. Christian Uy, commander of the 58IB, said the remnants of the NPA sub-units no longer have safe haven as pursuit operations continue in Misamis Oriental and nearby provinces.

“They can be located by our troops wherever they may be. We will continue to hunt them and bring justice to all those they have victimized and terrorized,” he said in a statement.

The 58IB also killed two rebels during an encounter in Barangay Alagatan on October 20.

Despite continued combat operations, Uy said NPA rebels are still welcome to surrender

Source: Philippines News Agency