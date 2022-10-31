1.1M Meralco customers suffer power outages due to Paeng

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reported Saturday that 1,143,499 customers in its franchise areas experienced momentary and sustained power interruptions due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

As of 11 a.m., affected customers are down to 101,516, majority of them in parts of Batangas and Quezon provinces and the rest in parts of Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan, Meralco said in a Viber message.

The distribution utility company added its crews target to restore power in affected areas “at the soonest possible time”.

Meralco customers may report power outages and other concerns through its Facebook and Twitter accounts or via 0920-9716211 and 0917-5516211.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said in its Twitter account that there were unscheduled power interruptions on Saturday due to tripping of transmission lines.

Affected areas include the provinces of Quezon, Batangas, and Pangasinan

Source: Philippines News Agency