2026 Chery International User Summit Opens As Luxeed Series Of Events Commence

Global Intelligent Luxury Mobility Set Sail From Here

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From October 18 to 24, the 2026 Chery International User Summit kicked off in Wuhu, Anhui. Under the theme “High Tech for Our Future Life,” the summit brings together users, partners, and media representatives from numerous countries and regions worldwide, presenting Chery Group’s future-oriented strategic vision and tangible achievements centered on the evolution of mobility in the intelligent era. As a pivotal chapter of the summit, a series of events for LUXEED, the all-new intelligent luxury brand, commenced simultaneously.

Brand Foundation: Redefining Luxury Through Intelligence

LUXEED is an intelligent luxury brand grounded in a global perspective. Anchored by its core pillars of “Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence,” and conveying the brand proposition of “I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY to global pioneers with power, LUXEED is reshaping the luxury mobility experience through intelligent technology.

Dual-Flagship Debut: Illuminating a New Brand Chapter

The LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take place on October 21 at Shenshan Intelligent Valley, Wuhu. Centered on the narrative of “New Luxury in the Intelligent Era” and driven by the creative concept of “Enlightenment,” the event unfolds across three key chapters: “Enlightening Resonance, Enlightening Value, and Enlightening the World”—spanning era insights and brand origin, dual-flagship value presentation, to global illumination. Under the theme “INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” the strategic flagship MPV LLOUNGE and performance flagship SUV STORMAX will make their combined debut on the same stage, alongside the official disclosure of the brand’s global development blueprint.

Exclusive Brand Experiences: Multi-Dimensional Showcase

In addition to the brand launch, LUXEED has curated a series of exclusive brand experiences for the summit: on October 20, the media test drive, high-speed track testing at Guangde Proving Ground, and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) demonstrations will take place consecutively; from October 22 to 23, dynamic test drives, vehicle research sessions at Longshan Proving Ground, and factory tour will follow. From real-world road conditions and professional proving grounds to intelligent manufacturing, the brand’s core values of intelligence, luxury, and driving pleasure will be presented in multiple dimensions.

Ecological Vision: Synergistic Progress

Throughout the summit, events such as Chery Global Innovation Conference, 2026 AiMOGA Robotics Global New Product Launch Event, Ride Green Life, 2026 Chery International User Carnival will unfold sequentially, outlining Chery Group’s future-oriented industrial ecosystem. October 18 to 24, Wuhu.

A gathering of the ecosystem; a new journey for the brand. LUXEED will join hands with global users to witness the arrival of a new generation of intelligent luxury mobility.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: [email protected]

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